Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?

What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?

If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country.

Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily

From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to the serene Puget Sound, there's no shortage of breathtaking views to take in while behind the wheel.

And as a driver, it's your responsibility to enjoy those views while also remaining focused on the task at hand: getting from point A to point B safely.

But what happens when drivers let their guard down? Unfortunately, that's when accidents happen.

In fact, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there were nearly 83,000 reported traffic collisions in 2019 alone.

So, what's the #1 traffic offense in Washington State? Read on to find out.

Speeding:

You might be surprised to learn that speeding is the number one traffic offense in our state.

And speeding isn't just dangerous; it's also expensive. If you're caught going 11 mph over the speed limit in a school zone, you can expect to pay a $187 fine.

And if you're caught going 25 mph or more over the limit, you could pay $355 or more, not to mention the potential for increased insurance rates and points on your license.

Reckless Driving:

Coming in at a close second is reckless driving.

Reckless driving is defined as "driving in a manner that endangered or was likely to endanger persons or property." This offense can be charged as a felony or misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances.

These types of accidents are often serious and can result in injuries or even death. If you're convicted of reckless driving, you could face up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

So there you have it, folks, the number one traffic offense in Washington State is speeding. Trust me, I know how easy it is to speed. I'm usually good for a ticket about every three years myself.

Now that you know this, make sure to slow down when you're behind the wheel. Not only will you avoid getting a ticket, but you'll also be helping to make our roads and highways safer for everyone.

