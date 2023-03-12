Bold, New Cafenated Coffee Shop Officially Open in Benton City

Benton City just hit the jackpot with a brand-new coffee shop in town.

Cafenated is now open from 8 am to 5 pm on 9th Street offering bold, unique coffee selections. Cafenated has been in the works for two years. The owners are excited to offer the community a unique place where folks can work remotely, using FREE wifi while enjoying a tasty bite with a delicious cup of java.

Everything from your basic cup of coffee to exciting macchiatos, blended cold drinks, and more are available at Cafenated. You may want to explore the specialty Cortado.

According to the Cafenated Facebook page:

It's a classic Spanish coffee drink is the perfect balance of bold espresso and silky smooth milk. Cortado means "cut" in Spanish, and that's exactly what this drink is - 2 shots of espresso "cut" with a small amount of steamed milk. and a tasty menu of options to complete your java experience.

The menu offers up breakfast options with classic sandwiches, such as the sausage (and/or) bacon, egg, and cheese, bagels, English muffins, and biscuits. Maybe try the Small Bites or fruit and nut granola bar. There's also a smoked ham and melted swiss cheese croissant featured.

You're invited to stop in to enjoy the cozy ambiance, delicious coffee and bites, and friendly service. The Cafenated staff can't wait to meet you.

Cafenated is located at 507 9th Street in Benton City. You can read more about Cafenated from our KEPR news partners, here.

