2023 Irrigation Forecast Good for Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin

"The Bureau of Reclamation’s March 2023 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will be adequate to meet irrigation demands this season. "

With that statement, the Bureau of Reclamation announced its water forecast for Central, Eastern, and Southeastern WA. All of our area districts, including Kennewick Irrigation, get their water from the five mountain reservoirs managed by this Federal Agency.

The five bodies of water that make up the supply system include Keechelus Lake (by Snoqualmie Pass), Bumping Lake, Rimrock Lake, Cle Elum, and Clear Lake.

According to the Bureau's latest report:

"Storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs on March 1 was 49% of capacity, or 521 thousand acre-feet, which is 82% of average. Precipitation was 72% of average for February and was 74% of average for October-February. On March 1, the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 91% of average."

The Bureau will continue to provide water supply updates through June and into July. These figures are based on snowfall, precipitation, snowpack, and flows.