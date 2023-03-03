Benton County K9 Apprehends Suspect in Finley
Teamwork paid off Thursday evening for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in Finley near Green to Go. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm during a road rage incident. The victim followed the suspect to a nearby residence.
Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies contained the area. K9 Sable was brought in to assist and quickly located the suspect hiding in a container.
After refusing commands, the suspect was eventually apprehended by Sable, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was then treated at a local hospital and booked into the Benton County Jail.
