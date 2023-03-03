Benton County K9 Apprehends Suspect in Finley

Teamwork paid off Thursday evening for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in Finley near Green to Go. A male suspect allegedly brandished a firearm during a road rage incident. The victim followed the suspect to a nearby residence.

Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies contained the area. K9 Sable was brought in to assist and quickly located the suspect hiding in a container.

After refusing commands, the suspect was eventually apprehended by Sable, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was then treated at a local hospital and booked into the Benton County Jail.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View