Warning: Baby Formula Recall Hits Washington State

Check your baby formula as a recall has hit Washington State, and there are already thirteen illnesses related to the recall that have affected nine other states.

FDA Issues Baby Formula Recall—WA Among 10 States Affected

In a posting from the US Food and Drug Administration, certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula have been recalled.

Get our free mobile app

The FDA states that ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula accounts for an estimated less than 1% of all infant formula sold in the United States, and this outbreak does not create concerns about shortages of infant formula for parents and caregivers.

Nationwide Baby Formula Recall Sickens 13 People

So far, 13 illnesses have been reported, and you are looking for these specific lots and use-by dates:

Lot: 206VABP/251261P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)

Lot: 206VABP/251131P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”)

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

Infant Botulism is linked to this recall, and if your infant shows symptoms, you should contact your doctor asap.

Here are the signs of illness: constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing, which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest.

It may take a few weeks for the symptoms to develop, so it's still best to check your baby's formula to ensure you don't have any at home.

These 10 states are part of the recall: Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington State.

You can read more details about the baby formula recall here.

READ NEXT: Check Your Freezer, Ice Cream Bars Recall in Washington State