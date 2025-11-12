Baby Delivered on Highway 395 Thanks to Quick-Acting Franklin County Deputies

My sister once delivered my niece on the way to the hospital in the cab, and now it seems we have another miracle where the baby didn't want to wait until she got to the hospital in the Tri-Cities.

Franklin County Deputies Help Deliver Baby Girl on the Way to the Hospital

Franklin County deputies were called out to the area near Sagemoor Road on Highway 395 to help a husband and his pregnant wife who were on their way to the hospital, but the baby had other plans.

Before they could make it to the delivery room, Mom went into active labor right there on the highway. Deputies quickly arrived to assist, and within moments, a beautiful baby girl made her debut into the world

In a posting on Facebook, the Franklin County deputies thanked the SECOMM dispatchers and the Franklin County Public Hospital District #1. Mom, Dad, and their new bundle of joy were safely cared for and transported to the hospital.

