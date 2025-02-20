Alert: New Overnight Truck Parking Regulations in Pasco WA

Traffic Alert: New Overnight Truck Parking Ordinance in Pasco Washington

The City of Pasco is doing something new when it comes to overnight truck parking that'll some drivers happy.



Ready, Set, Park! Get the Scoop on Pasco’s New Truck Parking Ordinance

In a recent posting on Facebook, the City of Pasco laid out its new overnight truck parking policies in support of truckers and it looks like a great move in the right direction for the city.

My grandfather was a trucker out of Burbank Washington back in the day so trucker safety is one of those things I support.

Pasco is making moves to better accommodate truck drivers while maintaining organized development within city limits.

As of late January, Pasco property owners in business and industrial districts can establish overnight truck parking lots, providing needed rest areas for the truck drivers who keep our supply chains running smoothly.

There are some regulations to the new overnight truck parking lot that Pasco business owners need to be aware of:

Location: At least 250 feet away from residential areas, parks, and schools

Accessibility: Easy access to major highways

Maximum lot size: 15 acres

Security measures: Fencing, adequate lighting, an automatic gate, and security cameras

Basic amenities: Single-occupancy bathrooms and a water fountain or bottle filler

For larger lots, additional features may be required to enhance driver comfort, such as pet relief areas, vending machines, picnic spaces, showers, or laundry facilities.

I love this new policy for our truckers and the City of Pasco is stepping up and doing a great thing with this new overnight truck parking ordinance - you can read more about it below

