Airbnb in Kennewick Provides Exciting Adventures With Alpacas

You can have an exciting stay in Kennewick with alpacas!

If you have company coming to visit, or want an exciting weekend for yourself, with friendly alpacas, there IS a place to do this! And it's here, in Tri-Cities!

You're invited to stay on a working alpaca farm, where they raise very rare and exquisite Suri alpacas and livestock guardian dogs, chickens, and bees on this beautiful homestead in Kennewick, Washington. It's an Airbnb!

According to the official Airbnb listing:

You will stay in luxury in a private studio apartment adjacent to the boutique/studio. This newly refurbished space will accommodate four adults. Guests are welcome to stroll the grounds and then drop by the "Fuzzy Wuzzy", our Fiber / Leather Arts Studio and boutique where we sell a variety of hand-crafted items.

You will love the high ceilings and comfortable repurposed "farm style" furnishings.

There is a wonderful kitchenette stocked with all essentials as well as a full-sized fridge and microwave oven, where guests can prepare snacks or meals; there is also a full-sized stack washer and dryer for your convenience.

This will be a fun, exciting time to meet all the friendly alpacas, the livestock guardian dogs, free-ranging chickens, birds, and bees. You'll love exploring the orchard where a variety of fresh fruit is available seasonally.

For all the details and to book an unbelievable stay, click the button below.

