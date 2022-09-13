Not that I've ever been kicked out of a sporting event, but some people have.

Football season is here. It's also party season for a lot of die-hard football fans. There's nothing worse than sitting near a loud, obnoxious, verbally abusive fan or hater.

Let's face it. It can be downright miserable witnessing bad behavior in the stands. According to the Seahawks' Official website.

The Seattle Seahawks Fan Code of Conduct

As part of an NFL initiative, the Seahawks will require fans that are ejected from the stadium for violating of the Fan Code of Conduct to take a four-hour online course before they are permitted to come back into the facility. The cost of the course will be a minimum of $250.

There are 7 violations that can get you kicked out of a Seahawks game.

~Behavior that is unruly, disruptive or illegal in nature

~Over-intoxication or other signs of alcohol or substance impairment

~Offensive language or obscene gestures, to include the use of such language or gestures concerning a person's race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin; or to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault.

~Interference with the progress of the game (including throwing objects onto the field)

~Failing to follow instructions of stadium personnel

~Verbal or physical harassment of home or opposing team fans Verbal or physical harassment of stadium guests and staff members

~Smoking, tobacco or marijuana use on Lumen Field property

Seahawks football fans are encouraged to be on their best behavior.

Guests who use offensive language or gestures in violation of state and/or local criminal ordinances are subject to arrest.

