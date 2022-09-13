GAO Reviews the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

During 2020 and 2021, the FSA provided $31 billion in aid to more than 950,000 producers of agricultural commodities, including crops, dairy, and livestock. The goal was to help offset losses and costs associated with the COVID pandemic. The Government Accountability Office found problems in the process the FSA used to review claims under CFAP submitted by producers.

For example, the agency reviewed the claims of 90 producers, and over half didn’t provide support for their payments. GAO said $661.5 million distributed primarily for livestock and other commodities went to high-income producers whose average annual adjusted gross income exceeded $900,000 over three years.

Here in the Pacific Northwest, Idaho received nearly $587 million in payments to 9,171 producers. Oregon was awarded just over $353 million for 7,594 farmers and ranchers. And Washington received $523 million in CFAP funds, for 11,023 producers.

Iowa, California, and Nebraska each received over $2 billion in CFAP payments. Eight other states, including Minnesota, Kansas, and South Dakota received at least $1 billion. Meanwhile seven individual operations received at least $3 million in total payments.

Click Here to read the entire GAO Report.

