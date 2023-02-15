SNAP Emergency Benefits Increase, Before Disappearing

Most Oregonians who receive food assistance through the SNAP program will again see a larger allotment this month; but it’s the last time emergency food benefits will go out. Around 416,000 Oregon households will share an additional 71-thousand dollars in payments in February. March will be the first month since April of 2020 SNAP recipients will get their regular amount.

