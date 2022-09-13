State DOC fined because of TB outbreak response

The Department of Corrections in Washington State received an $84,400 fine because of their response to the most severe tuberculosis outbreak in nearly 20 years.

DOC did not provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the outbreak nor did workers receive training and testing on the proper use of the respirators.

Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The outbreak was most severe at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen and it was at that location that the Department of License and Inspection found the shortfalls after complaints were filed.

Since 2021 there have been 374 cases of tuberculosis reported in Washington State as a whole, not just in correctional facilities where inmates are at a greater risk of exposure and contraction of illness due to their confinement.

This is the second time in two years that Stafford Creek was fined. They were also penalized last year during the COVID outbreak for not enforcing protocols.