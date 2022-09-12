Washington Launches Litter Prevention Campaign

(Olympia, WA)  --  816 tons of litter and other debris have been collected along Washington roadsides since January, and the Washington State Department of Ecology wants it reduced.  A new campaign says litter prevention is "Simple As That."  Ads will encourage drivers to have dedicated trash bags, keep trash in your vehicle until to get to a garbage can, and encourage others to live litter free.  Fred Meyer stores are giving away free car litter bags and local governments can use a Litter Prevention Toolkit.  Washington spends over nine-million dollars a year collecting garbage from roadsides.

