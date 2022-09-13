Pasco’s Best Pumpkin Patch Is an Undiscovered Hidden Family Gem

Where's The Best Place To Get A Pumpkin In Pasco Washington?

If you are looking for a pumpkin patch that might not get as much love as the other larger pumpkin patches in the Tri-Cities, there is one hidden gem you should know about in Pasco.



credit: villas fresh produce credit: villas fresh produce loading...

Villa's Fresh Produce Hosts Villa's Lil Pumpkin Patch For The Last 9 Years

You might not be familiar with Villa's Lil Pumpkin Patch but it's been going strong for the last nine years.

Get our free mobile app

Villa's Lil Pumpkin Patch is a little off the beaten path but worth checking out if you are looking for a fall festival full of fresh vegetables and fruits. Villa's Lil Pumpkin Patch is set to open on September 14th.

corn field and pumpkin patch grafficx loading...

Here's what the family wrote on Facebook about their fall festival opening:

We are super excited for y'all to come down and visit our farm and pick out your perfect pumpkins. This is our 9th year hosting this community event and every year that goes by not only do we grow a bigger crop but also grow in popularity. We are a good ol' fashion pumpkin patch with a family-friendly environment, free entry, great prices on pumpkins, photo stations, and the best coffee around We are not a commercial pumpkin patch and we are proud of that. We want y'all to feel like family when you come to our farm. Many of you have made Villa's Lil' Pumpkin Patch a part of your Fall tradition and that means so much to us. Our family looks forward to seeing all of you again and we also look forward to meeting those who are visiting us for the first time

credit: villas fresh produce credit: villas fresh produce loading...

Villa's Lil Pumpkin Patch is located at 510 Orchard Road in Pasco.

credit: villas fresh produce credit: villas fresh produce loading...

The patch will be open daily until the end of October and if you want to discover more about Pasco's Villa Lil Pumpkin Patch, just click here.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies