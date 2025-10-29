SNAP Changes Ahead: Where to Find Food Help in Tri-Cities

If the SNAP program isn't able to provide the monthly stipend as expected in November with the government shutdown, some folks in Tri-Cities are worried about getting food to feed their family.

SNAP Ending: Local Food Banks Ready to Help Tri-Cities Families

We've compiled a list of places in the Tri-Cities that might be able to help you get the food you might need:

First off, the Tri-Cities Food Bank has three locations around the Columbia Basin.

Kennewick location is 424 (or 420) W Deschutes Ave, and you can call (509) 586-0688.

Richland location is 321 Wellsian Way, and the phone number is (509) 943-2795

Benton City also has a food bank, and they are located at 712 10th St, and you can call them at (509) 588-5454

SNAP Cuts Loom — Tri-Cities Food Banks Offer Relief Options

Other places you can get food include these other great community providers:

Over in Pasco, you've got the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank

Second Harvest Tri-Cities in Pasco plays a vital role in distributing food to many smaller local pantries while also hosting mobile markets in Benton and Franklin counties.

Meanwhile, Richland’s Community Services Office connects residents to food resources, meal programs, and emergency assistance.

Faith-based and community groups are also part of the safety net that includes Faith Assembly’s Food Bank, Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, and Union Gospel Mission, which provide both food and hot meals throughout the week.

Smaller neighborhood resources, such as the Benton City Food Bank and Connell Food Bank, ensure that families in rural parts of the Mid-Columbia are not forgotten.

So luckily, there are lots of options to help you out with food in the Tri-Cities.

Because many of these programs operate on limited hours, call ahead to confirm availability, bring required documentation (ID, proof of address), and ask about eligibility.

Hopefully, they'll get the SNAP situation figured out, but if they don't, there are some options right here in the Tri-Cities that'll keep your family fed.

