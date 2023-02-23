Luxury Life on Mercer Island: Your Own Tennis Court, Golf Course, & Theater

How many times have you told yourself " If I could, I'd love to have ________ on my property"? This home, which is currently on the market on Mercer Island, may well fill in the blank for that statement. Listing agent Christina L. Clark for Coldwell Banker Bain says this beautiful home even has views of Mt. Rainier.

Let's Start With the Inside

Kitchen & Dining Area

An island featuring a stovetop and sink that satisfies many home chefs' culinary cravings. The amount of counter space, overhead recessed lighting, and tile floor are also bonuses.

Wood Full-Size Bar

The home bar seats multiple guests and provides enough space for many top-shelf spirits. The pool table with an accompanying outdoor view is perfect for day or evening entertainment. Nothing like a relaxed game of pool with friends over a nice Scotch and a fireplace in the background.

Home Theater

Nothing beats the theater experience unless you have the home theater experience. This theater offers more comfortable seats, whatever refreshments you choose at no additional cost, along with the decision to make it a one-movie day or a full-on festival of film.

Racquetball Court

Just one of the exercise options this house has to offer. While racquetball doesn't pique the interest the same way it did in the 70s and 80s, it is still an intensely physical activity for those who choose to play. The wooden court can also be used for volleyball and badminton. Should you choose to remove the net, the court can also be used for indoor basketball.

Indoor Hot Tub

Nothing attends to sore muscles quite like your own hot tub. regardless of the weather, there is always time for the hot tub.

Sunroom With Beautiful View

This sunroom is the perfect way to segue from indoor entertaining to enjoying some of the outdoor features this home provides.

Amazing Outdoor Offerings

Tennis Court

Tennis courts have been popular for a number of years because it is a sport that can be played at your own speed. You can enjoy a casual relaxing game to get the blood flowing or take it up another level for a more significant workout. It can also be modified to enjoy Washington's newest craze - Pickleball.

Golf

Nothing makes a statement like having your own golfing green on the property, complete with the sand trap off to the top left. Taking a few swings on a beautiful summer day would be a routine worth starting with a golf green outside your back door. It could all be yours for a cool $16,900,000.