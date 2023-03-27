Gift Cards for Guns Exchange Planned in King County

This is no April Fool's joke. The King County Sheriff's Office will be hosting it's first "Gift Cards for Guns" exchange Saturday April 1st, using funds that were allocated by the King County Council in the summer of 2022.

The exchange will take place at the KCSO's Southwest Precinct in Burien, on 6th Ave, from 10am until 2pm. It is the first of two events they expect to hold in 2023.

How Does it Work?

This is a drive-thru event, meaning you will not need to get out of your vehicle at any time. All weapons you wish to exchange MUST be unloaded, with the safety engaged, and stored in the trunk of your vehicle or in the back and out of reach of any passengers.

KCSO asks that you have the guns you wish to exchange in a gun case or box that can be accessed and examined by a Deputy. The entrance for the event will be at SW 149th and 8th Ave SW with signs and deputies directing traffic to the exchange site.

What Do I Get for My Gun?

There is a range for compensation based on the time of firearm you are surrendering. There is no compensation for:

Toy Guns

BB or Pellet Guns

Homemade firearms

Non-Firing objects that look like firearms

Ammunition

Magazines

Firearm Accessories

A $25 Gift card will be given for:

Antique firearms

Junk guns

Inoperable firearms

A $50 gift card is given for muzzle-loading firearms made after 1941

A $100 gift card for:

Revolvers

Shotguns

Rifles

.22 Long Rifle

A $200 gift card for Pistols

A $300 gift card for:

AK-47

AR-15

Machine Guns

The goal is to increase public safety in King County. The KCSO also clearly stated that participation in this event is voluntary and all those who do participate in the exchange will remain anonymous.