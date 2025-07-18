WSDA Announces On-Line Map Service For Washington Residents

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday a partnership with FieldWatch!, a nonprofit that provides online mapping access to growers, pesticide applicators, and apiarists. The online maps show applicators where organic crops, specialty crops, and beekeepers are located to prevent damage from spraying pesticides. WSDA said this partnership allows free access to residents of Washington.

States and provinces in Green are members in FieldWatch's network. Photo: FieldWatch! States and provinces in Green are members in FieldWatch's network.

Click Here to learn more about FieldWatch, or to sign up for a free account.

