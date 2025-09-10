Tree Fruit Industry Asked To Watch For Japanese Beetles

With harvest ramping up across the region, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association has a message for all growers, workers, or anyone in the orchard: "Be on the lookout for Japanese beetle."

Adults beetles feed on plant leaves, buds, flowers, and fruits, then mate and drop eggs in the soil below. The Association is also reminding the tree fruit industry that these pests also like to hitchhike, so check your vehicle when traveling through areas known to have Japanese beetle, such as south-central Washington.

In the event you think you see a Japanese beetle, you are asked to take a photo and report it on the WSDA's Website. You can also E-mail the Department of Ag, or call (800) 443-6684. WSDA asks you to include the location where the beetle was spotted.

