USDA Trade Advisory Committee Announced

Washington, D.C. – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new members of the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Grains, Feed, Oilseeds, and Planting Seeds. Among the members is Jake Westlin, National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) Vice President of Policy and Communications, who has been appointed to serve on the committee. In 1974, Congress created the advisory committee system to counsel the Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative on diverse agricultural trade matters. The newly appointed committee members will serve until August 2027.

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve on the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee on behalf of NAWG and represent growers from across the United States,” said NAWG Vice President of Policy and Communications Jake Westlin. “I look forward to working with the other members of the committee to provide a wheat perspective and support American farmers.”

Westlin has been with NAWG for over three years and handles trade and food aid policies, among other topics within his portfolio.

"We are excited Jake will be representing wheat growers on the ATAC for Grains, Feed, Oilseeds, and Planting Seeds,” said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. “Having someone with Jake's extensive trade policy experience, particularly in wheat, receive an appointment to ATAC will benefit wheat growers who rely heavily on exports.”

Full lists of Trade Advisory Committees can be found on the USDA website .

Most of those appointed to the Trade Advisory Committee are leaders of farm, ranch, and agriculture related industries. Some of those leaders include Jared Balcom from the National Potato Council, Thomas Hammer of the National Oilseed Processors Association, David Puglia from the Western Growers, Ryan LeGrand at U.S. Grain Council, and Michael Dykes from the International Dairy Foods Association.

Source: NAWG, USDA FAS