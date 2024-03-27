How Much Should You Pay a Washington State Babysitter in 2024?

Determining Fair Compensation: Washington State Babysitter Rates for 2024

It's a new year and as usual, wages and prices are going up. I did this article last year but I thought I'd give you an update for 2024 when it comes to babysitter wages in Washington State.

Courtney Hale

Navigating Babysitter Rates In Washington State: A 2024 Guide

It’s 2024, and the numbers have shifted slightly from previous years.

According to sittercity.com, Washington State's minimum wage is $16.28, but the babysitting averages climb above this for good reason. Babysitters — particularly those with experience and certifications — are entrusted with the safety and care of children, a responsibility that deserves fair compensation.

Busy woman trying to work while babysitting two kids

The current going rate for a single child falls around $25.00 an hour in Washington State – a wage that admits the effort and attention babysitters bring to their job.

While $25.00 is the average return per hour, complexity arises when there’s not just one child to look after. Sittercity.com recommends adding an extra $1 to $2 for each additional child under the sitter’s care.

rik/canva

The nature of the babysitting gig economy has also presented us with another facet to remuneration – sometimes, more experienced sitters receive a higher hourly wage due to special skills like CPR certification, first aid knowledge, or experience with younger children.

However, remember that wages can fluctuate depending on your part of Washington. Those living in more urban areas, such as Seattle or Bellevue, might find themselves paying a bit more, given the higher cost of living and the ensuing difference in the market rate.

Lastly, during holidays or special occasions, it’s also common to expect a surge in hourly wages.

Overall, the average wage in Washington State for babysitters in 2024 is $25.00

