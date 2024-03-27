Another DUI Driver Crashes into WSDOT Crew: Sends Worker to Hospital

For the third time in the last few months, an alleged drunk driver has crashed into Washington State Department of Transportation crews working on highways.

Another Washington Drunk Driver Sends WSDOT Worker to the Hospital

The Washington State Patrol says in a social media post on X that a drunk driver crashed into the back of a DOT attenuator truck on SR-520. This is the third accident involving WSDOT workers since January. Back on January 22, 2024, WSDOT crews were filling potholes on I-5 around 9:40 pm when an alleged drunk driver slammed into a group of WSDOT trucks on the side of the road. A driver of a gold sedan crashed into the back of the crew's truck and seriously injured multiple WSDOT workers who were working nearby. 6 members of the WSDOT crew had to be taken to the hospital, but luckily everyone survived. The Washington State DOT released a message from the families and friends of those involved after the crash. They said, "People with family, friends, co-workers who worry about them & want them to be safe. They take precautions, they make a plan, they set up safe work zones, and then one person makes a terrible decision that changes lives." Washington State DOT goes on saying that if you "drink & drive, speed, check text messages" there are real consequences to both yourself and to the people working out on Washington State roads. See an image from that accident directly below.

The Most Recent WSDOT Crew Accident on SR-520

In the most recent accident, a WSDOT attenuator truck was following a sweeping operation and helping with traffic control to keep crews working in the dark safe. Washington State Patrol says a driver in a large black Rivian truck was traveling eastbound on SR-520 when he ran into the back of the attenuator truck. The driver of the attenuator DOT truck had to be transported to a local hospital but luckily only received minor injuries in the crash. The driver of the black Rivian truck was arrested on suspicion of DUI and sent to Overlake Medical Center also with minor injuries. No word on how fast the driver of the Rivian was estimated to be traveling when the accident occurred.