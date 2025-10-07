Trump Reportedly Eyeing $10 Billion Farmer Bailout—Using Tariffs

According to multiple outlets, President Trump is reportedly considering a massive aid program for American farmers, floating the potentially tariff-funded idea as the agriculture industry navigates low commodity prices and high operating costs amid Trump’s trade war.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the aid package could provide $10 billion or more for U.S. farmers. The Journal, which cited unnamed people familiar with the discussions, said money could start being distributed in the coming months.

Trump officials are evaluating how money made from tariffs could supplement farmer payments.

Official details about the bailout are scarce, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that information regarding “substantial support” for farmers would be released Tuesday.

Trump told reporters Thursday his administration will provide “some of that tariff money” to farmers, “who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until the tariffs kick into their benefit.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com