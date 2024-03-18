“Product of USA” label gets final, clear guidelines from USDA

This week, the USDA issued a final ruling on the voluntary "Product of USA" or "Made in the USA" label for agricultural use.

Under the revised label rule:

Meat, poultry, and eggs must be derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States

Label claim remains voluntary and eligible for generic label approval

Producers must maintain documentation to support the claim

Compliance is required by January 1, 2026

Final rule supported by consumers, stakeholders

The USDA conducted a consumer study on the value of the "Product of USA" labeling, and received petitions and comments from consumers and stakeholders which led to this final rule.

Labeling guidance from the FSIS has been updated. Public comments are still welcome at Regulations.gov.