A Washington State University economist is taking on a new national role focused on the future of food and agriculture.

Jill McCluskey, Regents Professor and director of WSU’s School of Economic Sciences, is an inaugural member of a new National Academies advisory committee on Frood, Nutrition and Agriculture. McCluskey will serve a two-year term, helping guide national priorities on food safety, nutrition and agricultural production.

“My goal is to provide information and analysis that is beneficial to society in terms of health, nutrition, and economic performance,” she said.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen

She said bringing an economics perspective to scientific discussions is important, particularly as new technologies change consumer behavior and food markets.

“New technology that comes from scientific innovations will often have implications for agricultural markets and people," McCluskey said. "GLP-1 drugs, for instance, are affecting food markets in terms of what consumers want, and many food companies will need to pivot in their product offerings. This has consequences for the entire food supply chain.”

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McCluskey is an award-winning researcher in food demand and consumer preferences, and currently serves as president-elect of the International Association of Agricultural Economists.

“Regent Professor McCluskey’s engagement with her peers, professional associations, and the National Academies is a credit to herself and our college,” said Raj Khosla, Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean of CAHNRS. “Having seen firsthand the important role the National Academies play in informing science and policy, I know the value of bringing diverse expertise to these discussions. Her high level of leadership and involvement is an outstanding example of how land-grant faculty make an impact far beyond their home institution.”

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