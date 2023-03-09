Time Change Saturday Means Time To Check That Smoke Alarm

It's that time of year again time to change clocks. So before you go to bed on Saturday night set your clocks ahead an hour. But firefighters are hoping you'll also do something else that could save your life.

DO YOU HAVE SMOKE ALARMS IN YOUR HOME?

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind you that when changing your clocks, remember to test your smoke alarm at the same time. they say working smoke alarms are a critical element of home fire safety by giving you and your family an early warning in case of a fire. If you don't have a smoke alarm firefighters say you're risking your life and the lives of family members.

PEOPLE WITH NO ALARMS DIE IN HOME FIRES

In fact from 2018 to 2021 Washington State fire agencies reported 5,856 building fires that had no working smoke alarms, and 5,014 where the status of alarms were unknown. During that same time period in our state, 267 people died in fires in which there were no working smoke alarms.

SOME TIPS FROM THE WASHINGTON STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE

Install smoke alarms in every sleeping area and test them at least once a month.

It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms so that if one alarm sounds, they all sound. Alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers should be utilized for those with hearing disabilities.

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for 10 years from the manufacture date, not the date of installation. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

When changing a battery, follow the smoke alarm manufacturer’s instructions which specify which batteries must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if the wrong kind of battery is used.

In accordance to Washington Administrative Code 212-10, landlords are responsible for the installing and testing of smoke alarms prior to a tenant moving in. Once the tenant takes possession of the rental unit, the tenant is responsible for all maintenance and testing unless agreed upon prior to the tenant moving in. Failure of the owner to abide by the terms of any such agreement does not relieve the tenant of the responsibility to maintain the smoke alarm devices in a fully operational condition at all times.

