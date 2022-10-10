Welcome to Fire Prevention Week in Washington State

Fire prevention. You should be thinking about it says Governor Jay Inslee. He's proclaimed October 9-15 as fire prevention week in the state of Washington. Officials from the Yakima Fire Department say it's a time to think about fire danger and how you would survive a house fire.

The theme this year is intended to make you think about an escape plan

The 2022 campaign theme is "Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Yakima Fire Department officials say this year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” says Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to get out.”

The Yakima Fire Department offers the following safety tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

If your secondary means of escape is out a window of a two-story home, make sure you have the proper escape ladder to make this possible.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

Have an old smoke alarm? The new alarms are smaller and more advanced

Don't forget about smoke alarms and that they need to be replaced after 10 years.

Fire officials say frequently test your smoke alarms to see if they're working.

Along with working smoke alarms firefighters want you to learn at least two ways to escape your home in case of a fire. They say every year a majority of fire deaths happen at home that's why an escape plan is vital since you may have as little as two minutes from the time the smoke alarm sounds to escape a deadly blaze.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.