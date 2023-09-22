Grants to Reduce Pollution in the PNW
SEATTLE, WA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched a $4.6 billion competition to fund state, local, and Tribal programs to cut pollution, advance environmental justice and deploy clean energy solutions.
“The Pacific Northwest is witnessing firsthand the urgent need to act on the climate crisis,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “We are proud to support the efforts by states and tribes to reduce emissions and transition to a green economy.”
The new competition is the second tranche of funding from EPA’s $5 billion Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – the largest climate investment in history.
EPA already made $250 million available to fund the development of climate action plans. The $4.6 billion implementation grant competition launched today will fund initiatives developed under the first phase of the program.
In Phase 1, EPA Region 10 awarded 28 grants totaling nearly $20 million to support climate planning efforts across the region. The awardees in Phase 1 are:
Alaska:
- Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation
- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Tanana Chiefs Conference
- Bristol Bay Native Association
- Chugach Regional Resources Commission and Native Village of Eyak
- Kawerak, Inc.
- Village of Solomon; King Island Native Community; Native Village of Council; Nome Eskimo Community
- Metlakatla Indian Community
- Native Village of Unalakleet
- Chickaloon Village Traditional Council
Idaho:
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality
- Nez Perce Tribe
Oregon:
- Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
- Oregon Metro
Washington:
- Washington State Department of Commerce
- Puget Sound Clean Air Agency
- Yakama Nation
- Lummi Nation
- Nisqually Tribe
- Tulalip Tribe
- Samish Indian Nation
- Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe
- The Suquamish Indian of the Port Madison Reservation
- Snoqualmie Tribe
- Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe
Multi-state intertribal consortia:
- Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians
- Upper Columbia United Tribes
- Upper Snake River Tribes
The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Competition
The availability of $4.6 billion is across two implementation grant competitions, one general competition and one specifically for Tribes and territories. The deadline to apply to the general competition is April 1, 2024. The deadline to apply to the Tribes and territories competition is May 1, 2024.
Webinars
EPA will hold an informational webinar about the general competition Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. PST, and two informational webinars about the Tribes and territories competition Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. PST and Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. PST.
Source: EPA Region 10