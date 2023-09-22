Grants to Reduce Pollution in the PNW

SEATTLE, WA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched a $4.6 billion competition to fund state, local, and Tribal programs to cut pollution, advance environmental justice and deploy clean energy solutions.

“The Pacific Northwest is witnessing firsthand the urgent need to act on the climate crisis,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “We are proud to support the efforts by states and tribes to reduce emissions and transition to a green economy.”

The new competition is the second tranche of funding from EPA’s $5 billion Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, created by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act – the largest climate investment in history.

EPA already made $250 million available to fund the development of climate action plans. The $4.6 billion implementation grant competition launched today will fund initiatives developed under the first phase of the program.

In Phase 1, EPA Region 10 awarded 28 grants totaling nearly $20 million to support climate planning efforts across the region. The awardees in Phase 1 are:

Alaska:

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

Tanana Chiefs Conference

Bristol Bay Native Association

Chugach Regional Resources Commission and Native Village of Eyak

Kawerak, Inc.

Village of Solomon; King Island Native Community; Native Village of Council; Nome Eskimo Community

Metlakatla Indian Community

Native Village of Unalakleet

Chickaloon Village Traditional Council

Idaho:

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Nez Perce Tribe

Oregon:

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Oregon Metro

Washington:

Washington State Department of Commerce

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Yakama Nation

Lummi Nation

Nisqually Tribe

Tulalip Tribe

Samish Indian Nation

Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe

The Suquamish Indian of the Port Madison Reservation

Snoqualmie Tribe

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe

Multi-state intertribal consortia:

Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians

Upper Columbia United Tribes

Upper Snake River Tribes

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants Competition

The availability of $4.6 billion is across two implementation grant competitions, one general competition and one specifically for Tribes and territories. The deadline to apply to the general competition is April 1, 2024. The deadline to apply to the Tribes and territories competition is May 1, 2024.

General Competition Notice of Funding Opportunity

Tribes and Territories Competition Notice of Funding Opportunity

Webinars

EPA will hold an informational webinar about the general competition Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. PST, and two informational webinars about the Tribes and territories competition Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. PST and Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. PST.

EPA Climate Pollution Reduction Grants for State, Territory, Municipal and Tribal Governments webinar registration

Source: EPA Region 10