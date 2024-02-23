10 Most Stolen Items At Walmart In Washington

We recently wrote about Walmart being the 19th-ranked store for customer satisfaction - and the 8th-ranked national grocery chain in the state of Washington.

There are 64 Walmarts in the State of Washington. They are an important affordable option for low-income families trying to stretch their dollars monthly.

Even though their prices of goods are arguably the most affordable option, they suffer from a fair amount of shoplifting.

Shoplifting has hurt Walmart

Theft has been the major reason why 23 stores have shut down, including one Walmart location in Washington. With increased self-checkout lines in all grocery stores, the chain has seen increased losses.

Walmart parking lot Walmart parking lot (CREDIT: Newstalk KIT) loading...

According to Aisle of Shame - Here are the 10 Most Stolen Items at Walmart

#10 - Home Essentials

Most targeted? laundry detergent, toilet paper, and baby wipes.

#9 - Office Supplies

Pens, pencils, sticky notes, and paper clips.

#8 - Jewelry

Earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

#7 - Apparel and Accessories

People need clean underwear - this item, along with shoes, hats, handbags, and sunglasses are popular targets.

#6 - Intimate Items

Pregnancy tests, condoms, and adult toys seem to grow legs and walk out.

#5 - Food

Packaged meat is the most shoplifted item in America - true also at Walmart locations. Other popular stole items include baby food, deli food, alcohol, and noodle packets.

#4 - Over the Counter Medication

Top stolen items include Pain relievers, laxatives, and pet medication - in that order.

#3 - Toys

Most stolen toys at Walmart locations? Hot-wheels, Pokemon cards, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards, and Magic the Gathering cards.

#2 - Small Electronics

From Watches and chargers to smartphones and headphones.

#1 - Cosmetics

Walmart thieves swipe lipstick, lip gloss, mascara and eyeliner, compacts, and hair dye most often. It's no wonder that the makeup section in our local Walmart location has a dedicated camera surveillance system

INFO: Aisle of Shame

Walmart Top Toys of the Year 2023 Gallery Credit: Noah Haynes