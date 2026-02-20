In the mid-1970s, legislation legalized rectangular headlights. Since 1975, the brightness of late-night driving has increased. While this improvement enhances driving safety, it poses challenges for oncoming traffic. Manfred Mann’s hit song "Blinded by the Light," released in 1976, likely reflects the issues caused by late-night driving.

Over the years, rectangular headlights have been replaced by brighter halogen headlights, and today, we have LED headlights that are nearly as bright as the sun. Even in low-beam mode, drivers of oncoming vehicles often respond by flashing their high beams in frustration.

LED Headlights via Canva LED Headlights via Canva loading...

I also contribute to the issue of late-night driving

Not long ago, I drove in the dark from Chelan to Wenatchee. The 50-minute drive primarily consists of one-lane traffic in each direction on Route 97-A. Because I have bright LED headlights, I often encounter other drivers who flash their high beams at me. In response, I flash my high beams back to let them know, “These aren’t my brights.” During that particular trip, I was high-beamed at least half a dozen times. It makes me uncomfortable to realize just how bright my LED headlights are.

Canva Canva loading...

If you think the new LED headlights are too bright, you’re not alone

“Roughly 96% of drivers surveyed think some or most headlights are too bright, with about 33% reporting that they drive less at night due to this glare.” -Road and Track

A UK study found that one in 10 motorists admits to being afraid to drive after dark. Much of this is due to blinding LED headlights.

As stated earlier, 33 percent of drivers only drive when absolutely necessary. Additionally, 22 percent wish they could drive less at night, but absolutely have to.

Is there anything being done about overly bright LED headlights?

The U.K. Department of Transportation has begun investigating the design of cars and the brightness of their lights. It is possible that a headlight policy change is on the way. If this happens, automakers will need to make adjustments. A change in Europe could result in changes in headlight regulations here in the U.S.

Blinded by the light via Canva Blinded by the light via Canva loading...

What to do when approaching a vehicle with intense headlights

A co-worker shared this tip when a car approaches him with bright headlights: “When I encounter bright LED lights after dark, I turn my attention to the fog line, off to the right. When the vehicle has passed, I resume looking forward.”

6 Reasons Drivers Flash Their Headlights at You in Colorado There are several reasons drivers in Colorado use their high-beam headlights for something other than seeing at night. We're taking a closer look at six different examples of why some drivers might flash their headlights, and what they could be trying to signal to you. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz