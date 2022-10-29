Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway

A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries.

Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway.

Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles, the driver lost control of his truck and was found in a ditch on the opposite side of the highway at MP 2.

His two-year-old daughter was ejected from the vehicle and did not have a seatbelt on.

The child was only slightly injured from the collision.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Lee Risdon said they are currently investigating the incident and will be looking into pressing charges.