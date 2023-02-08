One Dead and Two in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2, Blocking Tumwater Canyon Area

Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:24 a.m.

One person is now dead and two are in critical condition.

At 11:18 a.m., US 2 between Coles Corner to West of Leavenworth reopened.

Washington State Patrol is currently contacting next of kin.

Original: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:21 a.m.

Five people are seriously injured after a t-bone collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., WSDOT crews closed US 2 between MP 85-99, at Coles Corner to West of Leavenworth due to a serious collision.

At MP 99, the causing vehicle was traveling eastbound on US 2 when the driver lost control, rotated into the opposite lane, and was t-boned by an oncoming vehicle.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the causing vehicle was driving too fast for conditions.

Five people were transported to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening and no detour is available at this time.

Details will be posted later today.