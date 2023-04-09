Two People Dead After Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Entiat River Road

Two people were killed during a motorcycle crash on Entiat River Road Saturday night.

At 8:18 p.m., two local motorcycle riders, a 45-year-old male and a 34-year-old female, were ejected after failing to turn at the corner of MP 1.

Both riders were found dead at the scene.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Foreman says alcohol may have played a factor, but that has not been confirmed.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time.