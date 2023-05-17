Grand Opening Set for Adventure Park and Its Alpine Coaster

It won't be long before Leavenworth Adventure Park and Washington State's first alpine coaster opens for guests.

The park has announced June 1st will be the park's grand opening and that guests will pay for attractions only, no admission fee. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged.

"So that we can kind of manage the crowd throughout the day. The idea is to create the best experience we can for the guest. If we don't do that, and we just let people come, they may all come at 1:00. The lines would just be long." General Manager John Sutherland said.

The park is just a short walk from Leavenworth’s downtown area at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon. The coaster is set on a scenic mountain where riders on a toboggan create their own experience with a braking system that manages the speed of their ride.

"It maxes out at 25 miles an hour. So, it's not crazy fast but fast enough to be fun," Sutherland said. "There is also a little radar system that keeps you from getting too close to the car in front of you so that's a safety feature that's built into it."

Other attractions include the Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall, the Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline and Gems of The Enchantments Mining Sluice.

The climbing wall has four lanes and two routes per lane. Climbers can choose the Easy, Intermediate, Advanced or Most Challenging route. Each climber wears a harness and is attached to an auto belay cable system that allows for safety both up and down the route.

The trampoline allows jumpers to flip and fly up to 20 feet in the air. With four trampoline stations, jumpers wear a safety harness that is attached by two cables.

And the mining sluice is a teach-and-learn activity that includes a take-home bag and descriptive info on the stones.

The park will open Thursday through Monday over the month of June. Starting July 1st, it will open 7 days a week. The park will operate year-round in rain, snow or shine.

In advance of the grand opening, the Leavenworth Adventure Park is hosting a digital “First Ride” Fundraising Auction. 28 winners will get the chance to be the first official riders on the alpine coaster. All auction proceeds are being donated to the Associated Student Body (ASB) of Cascade High School in Leavenworth. The ASB provides funding for athletics and clubs for students.

PRICING

Alpine Coaster Adult (13+) Youth (7-12) Child (3-6) Single Coaster Ride $20 $17 $5 3-Coaster Ride $48 $42 $15

Bungee Trampoline: Everyone is $12 per experience

Everyone is $12 per experience Climbing Wall: Everyone is $12 per experience

Everyone is $12 per experience Mining Sluice: Bag of Rough including 15+ gemstone rocks $8

All Inclusive Packages (Save up to 15%) Adult (13+) Youth (7-12) Child (3-6) 3 Coaster Rides, Bungee Trampoline, Climbing Wall $62 $56 $37 All above plus 1 bag of rough for Mining Sluice $69 $63 $44

