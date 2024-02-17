Huge Moves and Optimism as the lead. Cashmere is upon a new journey.

"Cashmere, WA – February 6, 2024 - After an exhaustive and collaborative effort on behalf of membership schools in the Caribou Trail League (CTL) and the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) to address the challenges brought about by statewide athletic reclassification, Cashmere High School found a home for the next four years in the SCAC effective August 2024." - Press Release Via Cashmere High School

Cashmere High School is joining the South Central Athletic Conference, what does this mean?

Not only will the Cashmere Sports schedule look a bit different, but the schools they play against are different as well.

Competing against 9 Different Schools such as: Royal, Connell, Zillah, Wapato and Naches to name a few.

What Does this mean for the CTL (Caribou Trail League)?

Right now, there are still 3 teams, Cascade, Chelan and Omak. WIAA released new classifications.

May be combining with the 2b Leagues, with less travel in mind for the schools.

Districts 5 and 6 are combining in the future and will put Cashmere against their usual rivals once the move is made.

Does this mean more Travel?

While the schedules are still being made, the travel isn't too far compared to the other schools like Omak would have to travel.

What does this mean for the Athletics Program for Cashmere High School?

Excitement! With an opportunity to gain new rivals with improved competition at the Varsity level.

“While we cherish our history with the CTL, our commitment to our students' athletic growth necessitated this change..." Jeff Carlson Cashmere High School Athletic Director

