Smartphone? Maybe not so smart. 

Like many people, I have a smartphone. My son John is constantly making fun of me because he is not a fan of smartphones at all. He worked in electronics in the Navy for several years and has decided since then that he doesn't want a smartphone. He wants a dumb phone. The Dumber the better.

I depend on my smartphone on a daily basis both at work and for personal use. The way I do my job today, I don't think I could do it without a smartphone.

That makes this new information about a hack for smartphones even more troubling. Specifically, Android, Linux, and ChromeOS devices.

according to thehackernews.com,

“The flaws "allow attackers to trick victims into connecting to malicious clones of trusted networks and intercept their traffic, and join otherwise secure networks without needing the password”

Since in a lot of ways I'm technologically inept, my only suggestion is to read this article below completely. And then if you have a. Web technician that you trust. Contact them and have them help you.

New Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Expose Android and Linux Devices to Hackers (thehackernews.com)

If you think your phone has been hacked, there are several things that you can look for to get a hint as to whether it truly is.

According to geotv.com,

If your battery seems to be draining too fast, your phone is heating up unexpectedly, if you're spotting unexpected activity on linked accounts. These three examples are just a few of the things you need to look for.

The article below will give you a list of 10 things that you need to watch out for.

Cyber security: Signs your mobile phone has been hacked or being spied on (geo.tv)

For the rest of us on iPhones, you still have to watch out. I am constantly getting texts from people and organizations that I do not know. You just need to remember to not answer those texts, just delete them. Don't open them. And report them as spam.

A little skepticism goes a long way when you're using your Smartphone.

