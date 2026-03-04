The Washington State Patrol is increasing patrols in Grant and Kittitas counties ahead of Spring Break travel to and from the WSU campus in Pullman.

Emphasis patrols begin Thursday, March 12, and run through Sunday, March 22. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties will focus on speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and other violations that contribute to serious crashes.

The added enforcement comes in response to increased traffic and a history of significant collisions during Spring Break travel.

Speeding remains a leading cause of crashes statewide. Troopers in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas and Okanogan counties investigated 44 fatal collisions in 2025 and have already investigated four fatal collisions in 2026.

Drivers can expect strict enforcement of posted speed limits and zero tolerance for impaired driving. Officials urge motorists to remain attentive and focused on safely operating their vehicles.

Travelers heading to and from Pullman will see an increased patrol presence along State Route 26, State Route 195 and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

The State Patrol says its mission is to ensure students and families arrive safely.