Two Chelan County Roads Still Gated Closed, Despite Mild Winter

A couple of Chelan County roads are still gated shut from seasonal closures, despite the mild winter this year.

Burch Mountain and Horselake roads in Wenatchee will reopen next Monday, April 1, their normal reopening date.

Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons says weather is a major factor in a decision to keep them closed for now.

“Those roads are wet,” said FitzSimmons. “We had rains come through this weekend. They need a little bit more time to dry out.”

The rain forecast for Wednesday will keep Burch Mountain and Horselake roads from drying out early.

FitzSimmons says those roads are especially popular with outdoor recreationists.

"They're very popular because those lead to the hiking trails, of course, up at Horselake as well as the trails, some of those people, roads that people use on Burch Mountain Road," FitzSimmons said.

The mild winter has led to the early reopening of the county-maintained Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth.

Chelan County Public Works closes the unpaved portion of Burch Mountain Road every February 15th through the end of March to protect against damage during periods of freezing and thawing.

Fitzsimmons says the road is especially susceptible to damage from recreational activity during late February and March.

The normal seasonal closure of the four Chelan County roads that shut down annually is listed below:

A portion of Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat is closed from Dec. 1 through March 31.

Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee is closed from Dec. 1 through March 31.

Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth is closed from Dec. 1 through March 31.

Burch Mountain Road in Wenatchee is closed Feb. 15 through March 29 from milepost 1.12 to 7.48.