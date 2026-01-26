A Warden man is in jail following a felony assault arrest Friday night.

Warden Police say officers were dispatched around 7:45pm to the 300 block of West Fifth Street for a reported disturbance.

Investigators say a man went to the residence, made verbal threats, and displayed a knife while issuing additional threats.

Officers had probable cause to arrest the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jean Alvarez of Warden.

Alvarez was later located at his home outside of town by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, trespassing, and possession of a weapon capable of producing bodily harm.

