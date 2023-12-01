Village Of Lights To Slow Traffic Through Leavenworth

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) says travel on U.S. Highway 2 through the Leavenworth area will be slower than usual during the first three weekends of December.

DOT spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says the slowdowns will be caused by the town's annual Village of Lights celebration.

"If you're traveling U.S. 2 through the Leavenworth area there's going to be a lot of pedestrians, so please stay alert for that. There's also some local roads that will be closing during the festivities as well."

Loebsack adds that the DOT will be assisting with traffic flow in the area.

"We'll be having some traffic control measures in Leavenworth to help emphasize flow on U.S. 2 since we expect to see the festival draw some big crowds."

The DOT will also be prohibiting left turns onto the highway from Evans and Front Streets, as well as from U.S. 2 onto Chumstick Highway and blocking all traffic from Front Street to Chumstick Highway.

Motorists using Stevens Pass to reach Leavenworth are also being advised to prepare for winter driving conditions.

Get our free mobile app