USPS Green Lights Changes To Wenatchee Annex

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it will proceed with changes to outgoing mail at its Wenatchee Processing and Distribution Center.

In a Tuesday press release, spokesperson Kim Frum said the Postal Service would be moving some of the operations of its carrier annex on Ohme Road to Spokane at a projected savings of up to $360,000 annually.

Frum added the move would not result in any career employee layoffs.

The release also indicated the Wenatchee facility will receive $2 million in improvements to expand and modernize its ability to process and distribute parcels, including a new lighting system and upgraded workplace amenities like renovated and restrooms and break areas.

The USPS says the scheduled investments at its Wenatchee facilities are part of a ten-year plan to modernize and improve organizational and operational processes at all of its locations in the United States and U.S. Territories.

At a public meeting in Wenatchee last November, USPS representative Brian Gaines said the changes are expected to have a minimal impact on interlocal mail deliveries and would only affect four employees who could be transitioned into new positions outside of Wenatchee.