A head-on collision on U.S. Highway 97 just north of the Beebe Bridge on Tuesday afternoon has left one person dead and another injured.

The Washington State Patrol says 52-year-old Wayne Hensey of East Wenatchee was driving a pickup truck southbound when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Macaria Ambrizespino of Bridgeport.

Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder.

Ambrizespino was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Hensey was injured and transported to Lake Chelan Hospital for treatment.

Troopers say it's currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The wreck marked the third head-on collision causing injuries and/or fatalities on U.S.-97 near the Beebe Bridge in the past three days.