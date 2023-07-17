Two Injured In Suspected DUI Involved Crash On US 2 Near Orondo

Two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 2 north of Orondo Saturday evening.

A 2001 Ford Mustang driven by 26-year-old Jose Valenciocampuzano of Orosi, California was stopped for a left-hand turn when it was rear ended by a 2020 Jeep Renegade driven by 30-year-old Samantha Varrelman of Pateros.

Varrelman was treated at the scene for and cited for for failure to yield.

Valenciocampuzano was not injured, but is suspected of DUI in the victim vehicle.

Two of his three passengers have injuries, with one being flown by helicopter to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee.

The airlifted person has not been identified while 48-year-old Idgilberto Navarrocarrera was taken by ground transportation to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee.

The third passenger, 26-year-old Felipe Mendezvalles was treated at the scene.

Troopers say U.S. Hwy 2 was blocked for about an hour Saturday afternoon in the 5pm hour as traffic backup up in both directions.