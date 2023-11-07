Two Injured In Moses Lake Drive-By Shooting

Two men have injuries following a drive-by shooting that led to a vehicle crash in Moses Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on State Route 17 (SR-17) at around 4:45 p.m. between Grape Drive and Patton Boulevard.

"We had several callers to 9-1-1 who reported the shooting and said they had witnessed it," says sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "Callers reported a black vehicle had fired upon a red vehicle. The red vehicle then lost control and crashed off of SR-17, landing on its roof."

Foreman says there were two people inside the red vehicle, a 2017 Ford Focus, both of whom received serious injuries during the shooting and subsequent crash.

"There were two occupants inside the red car that was fired upon and crashed. Both occupants suffered injuries and were flown to regional hospitals. One of those patients has a gunshot wound and the other has severe traumatic injuries."

Twenty-year-old Justin I. Walton was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, while 20-year-old Dominick D. Hernandez was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Kennewick.

The driver of the black vehicle (a Dodge Charger) who allegedly fired the shots, 22-year-old Sergio M. Higuera, was tracked down by deputies shortly after the crash and taken into custody.

He is facing two counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

Higuera was scheduled to make an initial court appearance this morning.