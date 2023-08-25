Train Kills Pedestrian, Blocks Most Roads In & Out Of Cashmere

---- UPDATE (3:35 p.m.) ----

All roads leading in and out of Cashmere are now open.

The train that had been blocking them has been moved from the tracks.

Investigators with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office are still working the scene and have few details to share at this time.

Chief Ryan Moody says the person who was struck and killed by the train was an "adult-sized" female, but her identity is unknown and it is also unknown if she is a teenage juvenile or an adult.

Moody says footage from the railway will be reviewed to try and determine what might have happened to cause the collision.

---ORIGINAL STORY ---

A BNSF cargo train has been stopped on the tracks in Cashmere after it reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian.

RiverCom dispatch says emergency responders were alerted to the incident just before noon.

The halted locomotive and its cars have blocked the three primary roads leading into and out of the city, and drivers are being advised to use the Goodwin Road Bridge to access and leave Cashmere.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has asked the city to close traffic at Mission and Division Streets, Woodring and Cottage Avenues, and Mission and Maple Streets.

The train was reportedly eastbound at the time of the accident.

This is a developing situation. Please check this page, the KPQ Radio Facebook page, and listen to KPQ at AM 560 for the latest updates.