Cashews sold at Trader Joe's stores in Washington and 15 other states are the subject of a safety recall over the potential of salmonella contamination, according to the U.s Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who purchased the product are cautioned to not consume the cashews and to return them for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported so far and anyone with questions can contact the distributor at foodsafety@wendersllc.com

The recall was announced on Sunday by Wenders LLC, after FDA test results came back positive for the presence of salmonella in at least one of the recalled lots.

The cashew product is labeled "Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews" and can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam and the lot number printed located on the back label. .

Trader Joe's recalled cashew package (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The recalled nuts were sold at Trader Joe’s locations in Washington, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The recall lot numbers range from T12139 to T12142 with best before dates between Feb. 21, 2025 to March 10, 2025. All the plastic pouches have SKU number 37884. Full details about the recall can be found here.

Trader Joe's label and lot details (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The FDA recall notice says Salmonella is known to cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Symptoms in otherwise healthy adults can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.