Cathy McMorris Rodgers Visits Walla Walla

Representative Ctahy McMorris Rodgers (R - 5th District) visited Walla Walla, spending time with Military Veterans, Community Leaders, and Local Business Owners to discuss the issue impacting them and hear their concerns.

The Congresswoman started at the Walla Walla Regional Airport hangar where she presented local farmer and pilot, Mark Small, with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition and an American flag, flown over the U.S. Capitol for his work on the Honour Project.

In 2012, Mark and his wife Kathleen started the non-profit and purchased a 1942 World War II era biplane, which Mark has been used to fly almost 700 veterans over Walla Walla’s beautiful landscape for the last 10 years – free of charge.

After the presentation, McMorris Rodgers met with Veterans, answering questions and updating them on the work she is doing at the Congressional level on their behalf.

Then the Congresswoman held a roundtable to meet with local community leaders to discuss issues affecting the Walla Walla Valley, including inflation, workforce shortages, mental health.