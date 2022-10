(Mattawa, WA) -- Washington State Patrol says a truck carrying a full load off apples takes a turn to fast and spills it's load all over the intersection of Highways 240 and 24 near Mattawa, Benton County Tuesday morning. No one was hurt but authorities were at the scene for hours cleaning things up. Heavy traffic was expected in the area. State Patrol is asking you to avoid the scene for the next few hours while they cleaned things up.