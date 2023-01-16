Tree Fruit Days Start This Week

Washington State University will start their Tree Fruit Days this week for growers and producers across north central Washington.

“Topics include pest and disease management, invasive species, climate impacts on pollination, discussions on agricultural labor, and evaluating emerging technologies,” said WSU Tree Fruit Extension Specialist Tianna DuPont. She added this is a great opportunity for producers to stay updated on research-based information within the industry.

"It's important to stay current right now," Dupont said. "We can't afford to not do our best horticulture and pest management practices. This is your opportunity to hear from our top researchers and extension folks."

Pesticide credits will also be available for those in attendance. Pre-registration is not required for in-person sessions, but it is required for virtual participation in Apple, Pear and Stone Fruit Days and for the optional networking lunch. Presentations take place in Wenatchee January 17th-19th, Chelan January 21st, and Omak February 7th.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming Tree Fruit Days:

NCW Apple Day: Located at the Wenatchee Convention Center on January 17th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Virtual option available.

Session 1 - Pest and Disease Management: Codling Moth Survey; Apple IPM Reminders; Conserving Natural Enemies; Fire Blight.

Session 2 - Mitigating Climate Impacts: Water Supply Vulnerabilities; Irrigation Panel; Netting for Hail and Sunburn.

Session 3 - Rootstocks: Role of Rootstocks in Plant Nutrition; Rootstocks for Replant Tolerance.

Agenda can be found here .

Manejo de Frutales Spanish Session: Located at the Wenatchee Convention Center on January 17th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fuego Bacteriano/Fire Blight; Exploración efectiva/Scouting.

Diagnóstico de problemas en los árboles/Diagnosing Tree Problems.

Manejo de chicharritas/Leafhopper management.

Agenda can be found here .

NCW Stone Fruit Day: Located at the Wenatchee Convention Center on January 18th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Virtual option available.

Topics include Spotted Wing Drosophila & Western Cherry Fruit Fly; Powdery Mildew and Shot Hole: X-disease Vector Management; Pre-emergent Herbicides; Season Effects on Bud Formation, Fruit Set; Blue Orchard Bees; Climate Impacts on Pollination.

Agenda can be found Here .

NCW Pear Day: Located at Wenatchee Convention Center on January 19th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m. Virtual option available.

Session 1 - Pest and Disease Management: Post Harvest Pathogen Prevention; Natural Enemy Releases; Pear Psylla Management.

Session 2 - Production, Quality and Profits: High Density Pears Virtual Tour; Impacts of Hot Weather on Storage; Optimizing Fruit Set.

Agenda can be found here .

Lake Chelan Horticultural Day: Located at Chelan High School on January 21st, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

Topics include: Replant Considerations, Reduce your Bi-annual Bearing, 2022 Pest Management; New Technology Evaluation.

Agenda can be found here .

Okanogan Horticultural Society: Located at Okanogan County AgriPlex on Feb 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

Topics include: Apple maggot, Invasive insects, Spotted wing drosophila, Pear psylla, Labor law changes, and Optimizing labor.

Agenda can be found here .

Additional information on the Tree Fruit Days schedule can be found Here.

