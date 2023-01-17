Chance The Wind Smith Sentenced for Violent Shooting

A United States District Court Judge has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Chance The Wind Smith of Omak, to 8 years in federal prison for a violent shooting that took place on the Colville Indian Reservation in September of 2021. Smith pled guilty to charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country and Theft in Indian Country last August.

The judge also imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.

According to authorities, Colville Tribal Police and emergency medical technicians responded to a shooting in Omak on September 11th of '21. The victim had a gunshot wound to his stomach from a .357 caliber Sig Sauer handgun. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and was then life-flighted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for life-saving measures.

Several eyewitnesses reported that Smith shot the victim in the stomach and stole the victim’s Dodge Charger, before fleeing the scene; nearly striking a 5-year-old child in the process. Additionally, Smith physically assaulted a female witness just seconds before the shooting and the theft of the victim’s car.

The victim ultimately survived, and continues to recover from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

During the trial, the judge noted the effects of Smith’s conduct on his victims and the seriousness of the offense, including that the shooting took place in the presence of small children.